Omoni Oboli Gifts Toyin Abraham A Pot Of Soup – See Her Reaction

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, yesterday sent her colleague, Omoni Oboli, a direct message that she would love to have a taste of the banga soup the latter uploaded on social media and guess what??? Omoni Oboli surprised her.
According to Toyin, she said she got a full pot of banga soup from the pretty actress early this morning. Taking to her Instagram page, the beautiful actress penned a lovely message for her colleague(Omoni Oboli).
She wrote:
Yesterday when @omonioboli posted Banga soup I sent her a DM that I wanted to eat. Today she sent me a pot of Banga Soup and Starch. A whole pot oooo. Ha! Only me. You people don't even know what she has done. Thank you so much aunty omoni. . #TOYINTITANS PLS say big thank you to her 🙏🙏🙏🙏