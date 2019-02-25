Entertainment

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde spotted with Hollywood actor Mahershala Ali

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has been spotted with Hollywood actor Mahershala Ali.

The actress shared the photo above on her IG page and wrote;

Congratulations @mahershalaali , #hannahbeachler and @alfonsocuaron . What a Beautiful show! So quite A good number of my voted Won! I screamed so hard … I think I’ve lost my voice! I Really love this Voting / Judging kinda work ! Who remembers how accurate my predictions on #Nigerianidolsused to be, they started calling me the 5th judge? I hope I get more Gigs of this kind…
Congratulations to All the winners… Omotola you Next soon… 🙏🙏🙏 #oscars2019 #film

