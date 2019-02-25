Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde spotted with Hollywood actor Mahershala Ali

View this post on Instagram

Congratulations @mahershalaali , #hannahbeachler and @alfonsocuaron . What a Beautiful show! So quite A good number of my voted Won! I screamed so hard … I think I've lost my voice! I Really love this Voting / Judging kinda work ! Who remembers how accurate my predictions on #Nigerianidols used to be, they started calling me the 5th judge? I hope I get more Gigs of this kind… Congratulations to All the winners… Omotola you Next soon… 🙏🙏🙏 #oscars2019 #film