Politics, Trending

On Atiku going to court: After being scammed by politicians, clerics, traditional groups, etc, its the turn of lawyers – presidency

Lauretta Onochie, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on social media has taken a slight jab at former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, over his decision to contest the results of the presidential election in court.

While reacting to a statement by Secretary, Government of Federation, Boss Mustapha, wherein he urged the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in last Saturday’s election to go to court – said it’s now the turn of lawyers to dupe the ex VP.

Boss Mustapha had asked Atiku to go to court, if he pleases as the president is not jittery – This was after the latter, expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome of the polls, describing it as the worst in Nigeria’s history.

In her reaction, Onochie stated that Atiku had been duped by “Politicians, Clerics, Marabouts, Media, Baby Political Parties, half Ohaneze, half Afenifere, half PANDEF, etc,” and it is now the turn of lawyers.

See post

You may also like

“Buhari Likely to Dissolve Cabinet Before Inaugration” – Femi Adesina

Buhari’s Second Term: What Nigerians Are Saying Over Video Of Obasanjo Jetting Out Of Nigeria Emerged Is A Must Read

See Reno Omokri’s powerful advise to politicians that lost

2019 Presidential Election: Ganduje Celebrates in Kano Metropolis [Watch Video]

Is it because he’s your patient? – Theresa May ‘thrashed’ for congratulating Buhari

Here Is Why Akpabio Lost The Senatorial Election – Oshiomole

New Music Alert: Patoranking Features Davido In New Singles ”Confirm”.

Atiku not destined to ever be Nigeria’s president – Oshiomhole

Afraid to end up like Saraki, Tambuwal begs APC for forgiveness

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *