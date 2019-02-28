On Atiku going to court: After being scammed by politicians, clerics, traditional groups, etc, its the turn of lawyers – presidency

Lauretta Onochie, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on social media has taken a slight jab at former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, over his decision to contest the results of the presidential election in court.

While reacting to a statement by Secretary, Government of Federation, Boss Mustapha, wherein he urged the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in last Saturday’s election to go to court – said it’s now the turn of lawyers to dupe the ex VP.

Boss Mustapha had asked Atiku to go to court, if he pleases as the president is not jittery – This was after the latter, expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome of the polls, describing it as the worst in Nigeria’s history.

In her reaction, Onochie stated that Atiku had been duped by “Politicians, Clerics, Marabouts, Media, Baby Political Parties, half Ohaneze, half Afenifere, half PANDEF, etc,” and it is now the turn of lawyers.

See post