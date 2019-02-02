On attendance of two governors from Niger republic at Buhari’s Kano rally, Presidency says no law broken, pdp only jealous

Senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu has said that the visit from two governors of Niger Republic during the president’s campaign rally in Kano state, was a clear sign of his acceptance throughout the continent.

According to Mr Shehu, Buhari is such an honest leader that other leaders in the different African countries want to identify with him.

This comes after the attendance of two governors of Niger Republic at the APC campaign rally in Kano sparked a lot of controversies. The opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP had said that the visit was a sign that Nigeriens will be smuggled to help Buhari rig the February 16th election.

However, according to the Presidential spokesperson, these people only come to understudy the way President Buhari is doing his politics and PDP is only being jealous because no one comes from across the border to understudy them.

What we want PDP to know, there is a Buhari phenomenon that is sweeping across the entire continent. Candidates for national leadership in each country are doing whatever they can to understand the Buhari phenomenon, to copy it, to institute it.

That’s why people from the African continent…when they had the presidential election in Ghana, there was a candidate who branded himself the Buhari of Ghana.

When they had the presidential election in Chad last year, there was a Buhari of Chad. They had printed posters with their pictures with Buhari side by side.

So, Nigeria has been gifted with an honest leader, a man endowed with rare qualities and people are trying to copy that.

So, if our neighbours from Niger come to witness how President Buhari is doing his politics, what is the problem with that? Is there any law that is broken? Or did they see anyone that will buy vote or collect PVC?

So, it’s jealousy. They are panicky and jealous. It should worry PDP that nobody is coming across the border to understudy PDP.