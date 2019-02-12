Only Four Days To Go, Vote Right!!! Phyno Urges Nigerians

Nigerian rapper,Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, popularly known and addressed as Phyno has urged Nigerians to make the best decision in the February 16 presidential election.

Phyno who shared a photo of himself and his colleague, Timaya, via his Instagram page on Tuesday said the decision before Nigerians is of utmost importance as the decision would affect the country for the next four years.

Nigerians would on February 16 decide who will sail the nation’s ship for another four years. The battle is mainly between incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and former vice president Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP).

What he said below: