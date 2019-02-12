Entertainment, Trending

Only Four Days To Go, Vote Right!!! Phyno Urges Nigerians

Nigerian rapper,Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, popularly known and addressed as Phyno has urged Nigerians to make the best decision in the February 16 presidential election.

Phyno who shared a photo of himself and his colleague, Timaya, via his Instagram page on Tuesday said the decision before Nigerians is of utmost importance as the decision would affect the country for the next four years.

Nigerians would on February 16 decide who will sail the nation’s ship for another four years. The battle is mainly between incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and former vice president Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP).

What he said below:

You may also like

Awwww! Checkout this adorable photo of Davido and his daughter Imade

I am not dead _ Canadian singer Avril Lavigne cries out

Yoruba actress Bukola Adeeyo welcomes second baby

February 16th: See Atiku’s biggest appeal to Buhari

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian slammed with a $100 million lawsuit over her Kimoji app

Honor her, she deserved that award – Lady Gaga defends Cardi B on her Grammy win

Sweep Buhari out on Saturday, Omokri reacts to warrant to arrest Onnoghen

Breaking!!! CCT chairman orders arrest of CJN Onnoghen

We aren’t motivated to talk because when we do, you people attack us – Simi to Nigerians

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *