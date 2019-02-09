Ooni asks Yorubas in Kano to ensure Ganduje returns for second term

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has urged Yorubas leaving in Kano state to support the re-election bid of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The Oonk said this during the Fundraising of N500m for the establishment of Yoruba Community House, that was held at Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano.

According to him, Ganduje had done well in the area of accommodating Yoruba community in the state, for that “We are thanking His Excellency for showing his love and compassion to us. I am assuring you that our people will give you their unflinching support during election. No doubt about this.”

“My people are telling me that they need four more years for you. And I know you will do more when you get another chance,” he said.

He also stressed that some Yoruba’s have lived peacefully in the state for decade.

“Yoruba communities have been in Kano for many decades. And they are living with all people peacefully. I met an elderly man who said he has been in Kano for over forty years,” said Ooni.

“Our dear governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje deserves another four more years. I am assuring you that votes from Yoruba communities in Kano, will be for you Your Excellency.”

Governor Ganduje said he was more than glad to welcome the Ooni to the state, noting that; “This is your home Your Imperial Majesty. You know that Kano people believe in and promote national integration.”

The development of Kano has been facilitated by different nationalities here in Kano. We love them and we protect them.”

“We believe everyone has his or her quota to share for the sustainable development of the state. We are aware that, it is convergence of cultures that brings into limelight sustainable growth and development.”

On his part, the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, said the state doesn’t discriminate as anyone who lives there is from there. “Whoever lives peacefully, respects law and order and respects his dignity and others, we regard him as a Kano citizen. It is incumbent upon us to protect such person.”

Emir Sanusi reminded that, “Yorubas have been in Kano since from the time of the establishment of Kurmi market, during the time of Emir Muhammadu Rumfa, over 500 years ago.”