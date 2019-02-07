Oshiomhole prays for Atiku: May God give you only 45,000 Votes

The National chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole has prayed for God to give Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) only 45,000 votes in the coming election.

The presidential election holds on February 16th, with the two major candidates being incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari of the APC and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

The prayer by the former Edo state, was rendered in Yola, Adamawa State, during his party’s presidential campaign rally.

Oshiomhole, while speaking in Adamawa, Atiku’s home state, said the former vice president never did anything for his people but for himself and as such, deserves votes from only those be claims to have empowered.

“You will ask him, as a big man, he has a lot of projects between 1999 and 2007. We have our list… he did a lot for himself,” he said.

“Between this period, he now has American University in Yola. He now has American University Club. He has Adama Beverages, he has Faro Waters, he has radios [sic] and television, he has agricultural-chemical company, he has printing press. He has several things for himself. But that’s him.

“Where are the Federal Government projects that Atiku helped to bring to the people of Adamawa State. He did a lot of himself but did nothing for the people. He constructed a borehole and brought it 6km to take water to his own family house, for his own use. He did not extend the water to his own neighbours.”

“This election is about character; leadership is about character; it’s about integrity; it’s about whether you believe in the people or you believe only in yourself,” he said.

“It’s whether you will use the instrument of government to improve the quality of life of the other man, or you will use the instrument of government to help yourself and your friends. In any case, he has already answered that he will help himself and his friends, and I don’t think you are all this friends. He has not used his influence to help the people of Adamawa State.

“The last time he had an interview with a young lady on NTA, I watched it. Atiku Abubakar said when he was Vice President, and thereafter, he empowered 45,000 people. Okay, if all he has done is to empower only 45,000 people, may God give him only 45,000 votes [at the polls] — because he has agreed he did not help any other person but those 45,000 people; they are only known to him, they are not known to the people of Adamawa State.”