Ouch!!! Did Reekado Banks just fire shots at ‘political activist’ Davido???

 

Reekado Banks, real name Ayoleyi Solomon may have thrown this heavy jab at colleague, David Adeleke aka Davido, regarding yesterday’s #NigeriaDecides.

Reekado had taken to twitter to say that he is very glad he voted yesterday, unlike those who say they’re political activists, yet didn’t vote.

Although Reekado didn’t mention any names but fans already believe that the sub is Davido’s – who has been campaigning, advocating and canvassing for Nigerians to vote and defend it – weeks before the February 23rd presidential and national assembly elections – and is reportedly out of the country to walk the talk.

Reekado wrote: Happy I voted.. there’s no reason for activism if you aren’t participating ! #Nigeriavotes

