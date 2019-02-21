”Ozil is the soul of the midfield, anytime he plays he brings out the best of Iwobi. I love this man” – See How Fans Are Reacting To Arsenal’s First Ever Come Back In A Continental Competition For The First Time In 10 Years

Arsenal has been able to shake off an unwanted European record by completing their first ever come back from behind victory for close to 10 years today by dispatching Bate during their Europa League clash at Emirates stadium.

They lost the first leg of the encounter by a lone goal to nil before putting three un-replied goals past the Belarusian club in the second leg to qualify for the round of 16 of the continental competition.

Their impressive display has got fans reacting.

Reactions:

Ozil is the soul of the midfield, anytime he plays he brings out the best of Iwobi. I love this man #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/mdMTj9FVIP — Canadian Tailor 🇨🇦 💕💕 (@VivBlessed) February 21, 2019

Arsenal strike me as a team who are far more comfortable and happy playing in a secondary compeition. #Arsenal — Vincent Mulcahy (@vin30leixlip) February 21, 2019

Scrap how we played away to BATE. We all knew that we would overturn them Farmers at the Emirates – look what we done. Let’s start fresh in the last 16 and win this trophy! #UEL #ARSBATE #Arsenal — Shane Maguire ™️ (@ShaneMag_) February 21, 2019