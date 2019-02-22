Politics, Trending

PDP Demands Release Of Arrested Senator A Day To Elections

 

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have demanded the immediate release of their  member, Senator Rufai Ibrahim, just a day to the Presidential and National Assembly elections tomorrow.

Ibrahim is the PDP’s Senatorial Candidate for Kwara South Senatorial district in the much awaited poll scheduled for tomorrow.

PDP maintain that the continued detention of Ibrahim and other members of the party on the eve of a crucial election in which he is contesting is completely uncalled for.

Statement below:

The PDP demands the immediate and unconditional release of our Kwara South Senatorial candidate, Senator Rufai Ibrahim and other members of the party framed-up, arrested and detained by the Police in Kwara state.

The PDP holds that the continued detention of Senator Ibrahim on the eve of a crucial election, in which he is a lead contender, is completely provocative.

We know that the plan of APC is to stop our members from accessing their polling centers. Our members should deploy all legitimate means, including lawful self-preservation strategies & tactical maneuvers to beat the aggressions & exercise their voting rights

 

You may also like

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 22nd February

Did You Miss Buhari’s Broadcast??? Here Is The Full Text

See What Buhari Said After 12 Presidential Candidates Declared Their Support For Him With Less Than 48 Hours To The Presidential Election(Photo)

We Need Callum Hudson When We Clash With Manchester City On Sunday – Fans

”Ozil is the soul of the midfield, anytime he plays he brings out the best of Iwobi. I love this man” – See How Fans Are Reacting To Arsenal’s First Ever Come Back In A Continental Competition For The First Time In 10 Years

”If you want to be made useless in life join APC” – Nigerians Say As They Roast Desmond Elliot For Commissioning A Toilet Project

EFCC to storm my house in search of Atiku’s election money – Fayose cries out

Amaechi went into shock and was placed on drip all night when Buhari picked Osinbajo as running mate in 2019

Less Than 2 Days To The Presidential Election, PDP loses Another Bigwig To APC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *