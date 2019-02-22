PDP Demands Release Of Arrested Senator A Day To Elections

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have demanded the immediate release of their member, Senator Rufai Ibrahim, just a day to the Presidential and National Assembly elections tomorrow.

Ibrahim is the PDP’s Senatorial Candidate for Kwara South Senatorial district in the much awaited poll scheduled for tomorrow.

PDP maintain that the continued detention of Ibrahim and other members of the party on the eve of a crucial election in which he is contesting is completely uncalled for.

Statement below:

The PDP demands the immediate and unconditional release of our Kwara South Senatorial candidate, Senator Rufai Ibrahim and other members of the party framed-up, arrested and detained by the Police in Kwara state.

The PDP holds that the continued detention of Senator Ibrahim on the eve of a crucial election, in which he is a lead contender, is completely provocative.

We know that the plan of APC is to stop our members from accessing their polling centers. Our members should deploy all legitimate means, including lawful self-preservation strategies & tactical maneuvers to beat the aggressions & exercise their voting rights