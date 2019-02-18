Politics, Trending

PDP ‘dopey’ spokesperson now very obsesses with Amina Zakari – presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on social media, Mrs Lauretta Onochie has accused the ‘dopey’ spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan of being obsessed with Amina Zakari.

Amina Zakari, is a commissioner at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and reportedly President Buhari’s relative by marriage.

Although the presidential aide who spoke via her Twitter handle on Monday morning didn’t mention the circumstances by which she arrived at her statement,  she however asked police to take note.

Her words:

Its now common knowledge that Kola Ologbodiyan, the dopey PDP spokesperson, is obsessed with Mrs Amina Zakari of INEC
It has gone beyond politics
It’s gone beyond bullying a woman
It’s now in the realm of obsession
We know what obsessed people are capable of
@PoliceNG please note

 

 

