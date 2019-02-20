Politics, Trending

PDP Fires Heavy Warning At Chief Of Army Staff

The chief of army staff, Tukur Buratai, has dismissed Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) presidential candidate’s, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, call for the military not to obey President Muhammadu Buhari’s order that security operatives should deal ruthlessly with election offenders.

Buratai while fielding questions from journalists said that the army is bound to obey orders from constituted authorities alone.

However, PDP while reacting to Buratai’s stand has cautioned the chief of army staff to refrain him himself from any act that would suggest that the military has now become an arm of a political party.

What PDP said:

You may also like

What Nigerians Are Saying After Chief Of Army Staff Said He Is Bound To Obey ‘Only’ Buhari Is A Must Read

“Where is Nigeria Air? Nigerians mock Buhari over launch of ”Ibom Air”

Akwa Ibom Make History In Nigeria Aviation Industry

I BELIEVE IN ATIKU- EUNICE ATUEJIDE

SEE REACTIONS OF NIGERIANS TO THE LAUNCH OF IBOM AIR

#NigeriaDecides: APC planning to use its members as electoral officers – PDP cries out

#NigeriaDecides: Buhari orders payment of February salaries to workers to enable them travel to vote

Nigerians are ready to move to the next level – APC boasts

Life no longer rosy for former bread seller, Olajumoke Orisaguna

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *