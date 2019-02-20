PDP Fires Heavy Warning At Chief Of Army Staff

The chief of army staff, Tukur Buratai, has dismissed Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) presidential candidate’s, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, call for the military not to obey President Muhammadu Buhari’s order that security operatives should deal ruthlessly with election offenders.

Buratai while fielding questions from journalists said that the army is bound to obey orders from constituted authorities alone.

However, PDP while reacting to Buratai’s stand has cautioned the chief of army staff to refrain him himself from any act that would suggest that the military has now become an arm of a political party.

What PDP said: