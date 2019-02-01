Politics, Trending

PDP governor endorses Buhari for second term(video)

Spokesperson of the President Muhammadu Buhari campaign organization, Festus Keyamo has hailed Dave Umahi, governor of Ebonyi state for endorsing the president for second term.

In a video which was shared via Twitter by Keyamo, Umahi is heard saying his state has benefited immensely from the agricultural programmes and other infrastructures of the Buhari led government, and as such has endorsed him to go again.

According to Keyamo, ‘those consumed by hatred and greed should borrow a leaf from this and endorse Buhari now.’

See video

