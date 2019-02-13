PeaceAccord# – Atiku Makes 9 Strong Political Point

Ahead of the 2019 presidential election scheduled for Saturday, incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari and other Presidential aspirants have signed the second part of the peace accord.

Former vice President and presidential candidate of the peoples Democratic party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was also at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, venue of the exercise.

Atiku while taking to his Twitter handle at the end exercise revealed the following.

He said:

In this context, I appeal once again to every staff and the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigeria Police Force, to be fair arbiters in the upcoming elections while letting neutrality prevail. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) February 13, 2019

“My ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian.” — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) February 13, 2019

May I use this opportunity to renew my profound gratitude, firstly to my party, the PDP, and then to General Abdulsalami Abubakar and members of the Peace Committee for their tireless enthusiasm, dedication, and passion towards ensuring the success of this Peace Accord Process! pic.twitter.com/YYYob82XKN — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) February 13, 2019

As we sign off on this Peace Accord, as representatives of our party and people, may I freely quote the words of former President @GEJonathan, which remains a benchmark, for me, taking into account the deep feelings that prevail as February 16th, 2019, approaches. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) February 13, 2019