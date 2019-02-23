People are losing their chances to vote – Davido cries out

Nigerian singer Davido is fervently following up with what’s happening at Polling centers across the globe.

The singer has taken to his Twitter account to share updates on some of the things going across some polling centers in the country.

Read his tweets below;

Also seeing news that people are losing chances to vote because their names are not at the polling units. Pls follow up! Your name might just be in the wrong unit nearby. You still have the right to vote! Long as you turn up before 2pm and they can't tell you nothing! — Davido (@iam_Davido) February 23, 2019

INEC pls pay attention to all these issues! Everybody must be allowed to vote! @inecnigeria — Davido (@iam_Davido) February 23, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js