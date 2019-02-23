Peruzzi is Chioma’s lover – Kemi Olunloyo alleges

Controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo has alleged that Peruzzi is not in fact Chioma’s cousin as many are claiming. According to Kemi, Peruzzi is in fact Chioma’s lover.
According to the journalist, the singer is using Chioma to get money from Davido.
She wrote;
PART 3
Peruzzi is NOT a DMW artist or Chioma’s cousin. I would love to ask Chioma that face to face in a court room. Davido has been deceived. They are actually lovers. Peruzzi is also the one that disclosed to media that the black Porsche was an Assurance track launch PR stunt and not Chioma’s car. I don’t think he’s a mole in the organization, he’s just a hungry young man who will go through any length to make money. Such a shame. It amounts to pimping. Chioma should withdraw her brand and association immediately. The truth never dies.