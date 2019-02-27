Football, Sports, Trending, World news

Phillipe Coutinho Under Pressure To Perform At Barcelona
coutinho in action in barca

Coutinho in action

Phillipe Coutinho has always been in Ernesto Valverde’s plans in the Club but for how long will the former Liverpool star continue to under-perform.

Will the Club and Fans Continue to allow this mediocre performance and off-target shots.

Coutinho is no doubt very talented but weeks go by and the Brazilian star is still not at his best.

He has only missed two of the 24 Liga matches played by Barca this season, eight of those coming from the bench.  Since his 90 mins play in Girona, the Brazilian star has been forced to share time with Ousmane Dembele.

Barca isn’t an easy club and during my first few months there, I suffered like you,” Bulgarian legend Hristo Stoichkov told Coutinho in an open letter.

“I know how it feels when things aren’t turning out how you want, but I’m convinced that with hard work and sacrifice you’ll move forward because you have all the quality you need to do that. You are one of the best foreign players to have played for Barca.

“Lastly, a small favour. Please do not even think about joining another club, which is something I’ve read might happen in the press…

“Anyway, you wouldn’t find another club with mates like Messi, Suarez and Co. with whom you have a great time doing what you love most – playing football.”…….

Wednesday’s Copa Clasico is the perfect stage for him to prove his worth: if he falls flat on the big stage once more, the pressure will only mount on his shoulders.

