‘Pick up the Phone and Concede Now’ – Dele Momodu to Atiku Abubakar

The CEO of Ovation Magazine, Chief Dele Momodu has advised the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to call President Muhammadu Buhari and concede defeat.

Dele Momodu took to his social media page to advise Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Read his comment below;

THE WAZIRIN ADAMAWA, PLEASE, SAVE NIGERIA My dear Wazirin, accept my congratulations on an election decently fought by you. I’ve no doubt that you’re a true democrat by your composure and comportment. I was one of your volunteers from the distance like I did for BUHARI in 2015…

My dear WAZIRIN, I supported you for only one reason, I believe no government should be encouraged to have a second term if its performance in the first term is below average. I was neither a member of APC nor PDP but a firm believer in a virile opposition…

My dear WAZIRIN, you became my option after you won your ticket on the platform of PDP knowing from personal experience that only the top two party tickets have any chance of winning this Presidential race though I supported other younger candidates, morally and otherwise…

My dear WAZIRIN, to cut a long tale short, many lives have been wasted, many citizens have been brutally injured, and the results have virtually been declared, and the direction is all too obvious. And this is where you come in, as tempers rise, left, right and centre…

My dear WAZIRIN, every normal human being would feel deeply hurt with the level of garrison operations we recently witnessed. But all wounds ultimately heal, if properly treated. I want you to place Nigeria above every other consideration, no matter how much you feel cheated…

My dear WAZIRIN, please counfound the world by rising up to accept this painful and excruciating development. God has been most kind to you and your family. Your children are well educated and disciplined. Despite the campaign of calumny against you, you rose stoutly in battle…

My dear WAZIRIN, as a believer, you are aware that only God can give or take power. You’ve written your name in gold. Do not wait a minute longer. Please, pick that phone and call President Muhammadu Buhari. You have much more to gain Sir… Pass on the burden!