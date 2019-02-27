One man’s meat is another man’s poison – Tope Delano on Nigeria’s election

Nigerian writer Tope Delano has taken to her Twitter page to react to the trending political situation in the country using a few lines from Nigerian artist Brymo’s song ‘Heya.’

She tweeted;

‘Everybody, say dem dey go their way, but I notice say, say we dey block eachother…lail lai, you no go hear the people say, say na our ignorance dey make life hard.’@BrymOlawale — Tope Delano (@Tope_Delano) February 27, 2019

Not stopping there, Tope went on to say this is the time for Nigerians to celebrate artistes who do conscious music.

The current situation in the country is the reason the few Nigerian artistes who via their music tell it as it, should be celebrated, but of course, we would rather pitch our tent with those who developed amnesia upon ‘cramming’ every theme that revolves around ‘iniquity.’ — Tope Delano (@Tope_Delano) February 27, 2019

But again one man’s meat is another man’s poison — Tope Delano (@Tope_Delano) February 27, 2019

