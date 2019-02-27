Entertainment, Politics, Trending

One man’s meat is another man’s poison – Tope Delano on Nigeria’s election

Nigerian writer Tope Delano has taken to her Twitter page to react to the trending political situation in the country using a few lines from Nigerian artist Brymo’s song ‘Heya.’

She tweeted;

Not stopping there, Tope went on to say this is the time for Nigerians to celebrate artistes who do conscious music.

