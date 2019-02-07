Politics, Trending

#PMBInTaraba#’I Can’t Believe What Am seen.. Are These People All Human Being’ – Nigerians Reacts To The Teeming Crowd That Greeted Buhari’s Rally

Incumbent president and presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress(APC) was at Taraba state today in a bid to gather peoples trust  ahead of the forthcoming election scheduled for next week Saturday, February 16th.

The campaign rally which is tagged ‘next level’ was witnessed by a huge crowd of residents from the state and this has sparked reactions from Nigerians.

Images:

Their reactions:

 

