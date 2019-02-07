PMBInTaraba#’I Can’t Believe What Am seen.. Are These People All Human Being’ – Nigerians Reacts To The Teeming Crowd That Greeted Buhari’s Rally

Incumbent president and presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress(APC) was at Taraba state today in a bid to gather peoples trust ahead of the forthcoming election scheduled for next week Saturday, February 16th.

The campaign rally which is tagged ‘next level’ was witnessed by a huge crowd of residents from the state and this has sparked reactions from Nigerians.

Images:

Their reactions:

I can't believe what am seen.. Are these people all human being? The mases are still with him #PMBinTaraba pic.twitter.com/tg5hXT1fjV — Hamza Bello (@bellohamza032) February 7, 2019

Baba Buhari has arrived. You need to see the excitement. #PMBinTaraba. pic.twitter.com/kD21OYLDPz — M. BELLO 🇳🇬 (@Pastoralist1) February 7, 2019

The Adamawa/Taraba Presidential rally on https://t.co/cg6DaqCvXf live#PMBInJalingo #PMBinTaraba #SaiBaba pic.twitter.com/YSB0yFpqMv — CBN Gov Akinsola Ak🇳🇬 (@cbngov_akin1) February 7, 2019

