Police arrest suspects who inserted fresh pepper in woman’s vag*na in viral video

The Police has arrested six men, who in a viral video inserted fresh pepper in a woman’s private parts.

In the video, which quickly went viral on Wednesday, an unidentified naked woman was pushed to the ground, while one of the men threw fresh pepper at her. Afterwards, the men pinned the woman to the ground, spread her legs apart, before squeezing the pepper into the screaming woman’s vag*na.

However, on Thursday the police revealed that the Inspector General of Police,Mohammed Adamu had ordered full investigation into the incident and six suspects have been apprehended.

Full statement below

“Operatives of the NPF have arrested six (6) male suspects involved in the shocking, barbaric and indecent assault meted out on a young Nigerian female as shown in a video that recently went viral.

“Following the dehumanizing incident, the IGP MA ADAMU, NPM, mni has ordered a comprehensive investigation.

“Consequently, Edo Police Command, led by its Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosun, swung into action, leading to the investigation breakthrough.

“Two other male suspects are still at large. Efforts are being intensified to arrest them and bring all involved to book.

“NPF condemns jungle justice in its entirety and warns of dire consequences for persons who resort to self help.”

The six male suspects currently in custody are Otoghile Joel, Lucky Igbinovia, Edobor Osemwenjie, Kingsley Iyamu, Gregg Eweka and Friday Omorogbe.

