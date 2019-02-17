Police says homophobic attack on Empire actor, Jossie Smollett was orchestrated by him

Hollywood star, Jussie Smollett had stirred public empathy after reports surfaced that he was attacked by two white men in Chicago, for being gay.

In earlier report by Smollett, he had claimed that his alleged attackers punched him hard while hurling racial and homophobic insults at him. He also claimed that his assailants poured a chemical substance over him, and put a rope around his neck.

The actor who says he has been forever changed by the incident, also said his attackers said “This is Maga country,” he says they told him, referring to President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again slogan, during the attack.

However, latest police report say the ‘Empire’ actor may have paid two men to carry out January attack on him.

According to Chicago Police source, Smollett’s alleged attackers are two Nigerian brothers, Ola and Abel Osundairo, who had worked as extras on Empire. The alleged suspects were said to have told police that they were paid to take part in the 29 January attack.

Smollett’s lawyers he paid anyone to carry out the alleged homophobic and racist assault on him.

“Nothing is further from the truth and anyone claiming otherwise is lying,” the Lawyers said in a statement.