Pray to God to bring your own husband to you – Uche Maduagwu comes for Toyin Aimakhu

Toyin Aimakhu made news yesterday after she took to IG to share what she wants in a man.According to the talented actress, all she wants is an honest man.
This, of course, got many people to react including controversial actor Uche Maduagwu who advised that she stops looking for an honest man but the one God has ordained for her.
@toyin_abraham Stop asking for an “honest man”, instead, pray for the man God has ordained to make you HAPPY…🍎🍎 My sister, in Naija, every guy is an “honest” man until he CHEATS on you, 🙈 maybe the reason why you’ve gotten your heart broken a time too many by “ungrateful” men is because you’re always telling God the type of man you want,⚽ instead of praying for His will to be done in your life when it comes to relationship.😍 @toyin_abraham Most guys in Nigeria enter into a relationship with a garment of HONESTY,🎁 but the very moment they get what they’re looking for in a woman, they will start behaving any how like “NEPA”.😁 @toyin_abraham You’re a diamond in a very gentle rough,💎 your beautiful smile alone is irreplaceable.🙈 @toyin_abraham This year, Gods own choice of man for you will locate you, and it will lead to a perfect marriage.✈