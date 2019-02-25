Presidency mocks Saraki over defeat at the polls

Special assistant to president Muhammadu Buhari on social media, Lauretta Onochie has mocked Senate president, Bukola Saraki over his defeat at the polls.

Saraki lost the National Assembly elections to represent Kwara Central at the Senate, to his major contender, Ibrahim Oloriegbe of the All Progressives Congress, APC – This means that the senate president will not be at the 9th senate.

Speaking via Twitter on Monday, the presidential aide thanked President Buhari for refusing to interfere in the emergence of the 8th Senate president, and for not engineering his impeachment after he decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP from the APC. If Buhari had interfered, ” this victory of good over evil, wouldn’t be as sweet, as it is now, ” she wrote.

His words: I am extremely proud of President Buhari for vehemently refusing to interfere in who emerged as the Senate President in the 8th Assembly and for not engineering his impeachment later on.

If he did, this victory of good over evil in Kwara, would not be as sweet as it is now.👏