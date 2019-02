After the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday on the 20th of February 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated 8 new permanent secretaries at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The new permanent secretaries are Mohammed Dikwa, Ajani Madaline, Olumuyiwa Enitan, Festus Yesufu Dawodu, Bakare Wadinga, Babatunde Lawal, Ernest Afolabi Umahi and Nnamdi Maurice.

The President charged them to be committed to duty and help the Federal Government in the execution of its policies diligently.