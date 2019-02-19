Politics, Trending

President Buhari meets with 3 Northern governors and Security chiefs


Amidst the growing security concerns in Kaduna, Adamawa and Borno States, President Muhammad Buhari on Tuesday, 19th February met with the governors of the affected states and security chiefs at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

After the meeting, the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El Rufai addressed pressmen on the purpose of the meeting stating that those denying the recent killings in Kaduna were “grossly irresponsible”. He said recent findings revealed that there was an increase in the death toll.

He went further to commend the efforts of the security agencies, citing the arrest of suspects by the security agencies in the state. He also talked about the uproar the statement of the President on ballot box snatchers, saying only those who have plans to disrupt the election were afraid of the order.

In attendance at the meeting were the chief of defence staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe.

Also present were Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; Director General of Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Buchi, and some other security heads. Also present were members of Presidential cabinet the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, as well as the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan Ali, and Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, among others

