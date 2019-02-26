News, Politics, Trending

Presidential Candidate Duke, Moghalu lose their own LG to PDP

Donald Duke

Donald Duke, former governor of Cross River and presidential candidate of Social Democratic Party, has lost his local government area, Calabar Municipal to Peoples Democratic Party, also Kingsley Moghalu of the YPP also lost his own local government Nnewi North, in Anambra State to the same Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Moghalu was axed by the PDP candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who polled 34,260 votes, to front him over three other major candidates in the election. Moghalu polled a paltry 956 votes in the local government area to emerge the third position.

Donald LG result was announced by the Returning Officer for the local government, Mr Maxwell Eba during collation at INEC office in Calabar on Monday, showed that PDP recorded 25,950 votes, APC 5, 232, while SDP had 228.

Tags

Donald DukeKingsley MoghaluSDPSocial Democratic Partyyoung progressive partyypp

You may also like

Call Buhari to accept defeat – Dele Momodu to Atiku

‘I will be the first one here to win an Oscar’ – Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

#NigeriaDecides: Atiku Floors Buhari in Anambra State

Hot stuff! Moet Abebe causes tension on IG with this revealing bikini [See Photos]

‘If you spread fake news, you should be imprisoned for life’ – Dolapo Badmus

Veteran Actor, Baba Suwe gets N10m from Rev. (Mrs.) Esther Ajayi

#NigeriaDecides: Buhari Coasts to Victory in Jigawa and Kaduna

Bobrisky takes his personal makeup artist on an all-expense paid trip abroad

[SEE PHOTO]: Did Tonto Dikeh just confirm she has a new man???

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *