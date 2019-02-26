Presidential Candidate Duke, Moghalu lose their own LG to PDP

Donald Duke, former governor of Cross River and presidential candidate of Social Democratic Party, has lost his local government area, Calabar Municipal to Peoples Democratic Party, also Kingsley Moghalu of the YPP also lost his own local government Nnewi North, in Anambra State to the same Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Moghalu was axed by the PDP candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who polled 34,260 votes, to front him over three other major candidates in the election. Moghalu polled a paltry 956 votes in the local government area to emerge the third position.

Donald LG result was announced by the Returning Officer for the local government, Mr Maxwell Eba during collation at INEC office in Calabar on Monday, showed that PDP recorded 25,950 votes, APC 5, 232, while SDP had 228.