Entertainment

Princess Shyngle gets G-Wagon for valentine

Actress Princess Shynhgle has taken delivery of a brand new G-Wagon.

The Gambian actress took to social media to reveal her man just got her the car as Valentine’s day gift.

She captioned her post;

”Omggggggggggg my man just literally got me the best valentines gift ever ❤️❤️ damn the valentines gifts keeps coming 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽❤️❤️ a brand new brabus 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 I can’t keep calm oh 💃🏽💃🏽❤️ can the month of February and 2019 get any better ❤️❤️ I have the best man in the entire planet, bae for life ❤️❤️❤️”

