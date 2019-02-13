Quilox To Shut Down February 15th – See Why

Luxury bar and style nightclub, Quilox, owned by Shina Peller have announced that business would not be opened on Friday, 15th February, due to the February 16th Presidential election.

It is no longer news that Shina Pellet, owner of Quilox is also in the race for the house of representatives – therefore the temporary closure of the club to enable their customers participate in the election wouldn’t come as a shock to many.

