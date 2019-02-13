Quilox To Shut Down February 15th – See Why

Luxury bar and style nightclub, Quilox, owned by Shina Peller have announced that business would not be opened on Friday, 15th February, due to the February 16th Presidential election.
It is no longer news that Shina Pellet, owner of Quilox is also in the race for the house of representatives – therefore the temporary closure of the club to enable their customers participate in the election wouldn’t come as a shock to many.
Post:
You cannot lead if no one is following, and for you to be a true leader you must lead by example. This is the only way we can actualize our vision of a better future.
Having said that, your favorite luxury night club, clubquilox is going to be closed on Friday, 15th February 2019. This decision was made to enable our esteemed customers and staff take the opportunity to be well prepared to cast their votes on Saturday the 16th of February 2019.
Taking one day out to change the course of the next 1460 days of our lives is definitely worth the sacrifice.
Let’s all go out and be an example of the change we hope to see.
Let’s go out and cast our votes. It’s our civic duty.
Your vote is your right. And yes, your vote will count.