Ready to vote on Saturday? Well INEC wants you to know this

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has reiterated its preparedness for the 2019 general elections.

The electoral commission has since begun sensitisation for both candidates and the electorates on all they need to know about everything the elections will entail.

The presidential election will hold on 16th February, and Nigerians are definitely ready to head to their polling units – well, INEC educates on one small but very important detail.

WHICH FINGER TO VOTE WITH?

INEC says a voter can use any finger to vote but should ensure that his or her mark is clear and placed inside the box of the political party of his or her choice and does not stray into another box.