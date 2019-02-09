Sports, Trending

Real Madrid Serve Atletico Madrid With Revenge, Brush Them Aside

Real Madrid beat their local rival, Atlectico Madrid, by three goals to one at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium today to move into second position on the league table and provisionally, five points adrift of league leader, Barcelona, with a game more.

The Los blancos who played with purpose during the tie were the better side during the tie and deservedly opened the scoring after just 16 minutes of play. The home side restored parity in the 25th minute but Real Madrid who were still reeling about their Super Cup loss to their rival(Atlectico Madrid) during the opening seson, restored their lead just before the half time break.

They went on to take the tie bed to bed in the second half after Gareth Bale finished superbly from a Modric’s assist.

Their next match would come up against Ajax in the champions league during the midweek.

