Real reasons why INEC postponed elections finally revealed

Former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose has said that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mahmood Yakubu is being pressured to field candidates in Zamfara state.

Mahmood had forbade the All Progressives Congress, APC, from fielding candidates in the forthcoming elections because they failed to submit candidates list before the deadline.

Speaking via Twitter on Saturday night, Fayose noted that the APc was threatening to sack Prof Yakubu and replace him with Amina Zakari, president Muhammadu Buhari’s niece by marriage.

This, he claims is one the reasons the February 16th elections were postponed.

