Teenage Nollywood actress, Regina Daniel, has managed to achieve so much success in the entertainment industry despite her relatively young age. She has also been able to keep a low head and maintain a secret relationship with her boyfriend, whose name is yet to be ascertained as at the time of the write-up.

She while taking to her Instagram page this morning, February 21st, shared a beautiful picture of herself with the guy and added a sweet caption ”Mi other half”

She wrote: