Reno Omokri Advises Politicians To Look For Investment Opportunities So As To Stop Depending On National Treasury

A former aide to ex-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has come out to say that Politicians need to go into business and stop depending on money from the national treasury to survive.

Speaking via his twitter handle, he said it is only if they have other sources of income that they would be able to speak their mind without the fear of what would happen to their ”stomach”.

He said:

