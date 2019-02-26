Reno Omokri ‘knocks’ Dele Momodu for asking Atiku to telephone Buhari

A former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has blasted Ovation magazine owner, Dele Momodu for publicly asking the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, Atiku Abubakar to concede defeat by calling President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Mr Omokri, the Ovation magazine owner could have messaged the former vice president privately via email, telephone or WhatsApp but chose to do it publicly.

Dele Momodu had asked the PDP presidential candidate not to wait a minute longer but pick up the phone and call Buhari – adding that he would gain more, by doing so.

Omokri faulted this public message by Momodu, and asked him not to add to Atiku’s burdens.

Dear @DeleMomodu

His words: I know for a fact you have Atiku’s phone number, email address and WhatsApp details. Why do you choose to do this publicly? Why add to the already heavy burden the man is carrying? He is carrying an elephant. Why add a snake to his load?