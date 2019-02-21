Politics, Trending

RESPECT THE LAWS OF THE LAND, INEC CHAIRMAN TELLS BUHARI

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Yakubu Mahmoud on Tuesday, while addressing stakeholders at the National Election Collation Centre in Abuja, informed the audience that election offenders can only be punished as provided for in the Electoral Acts of Nigeria.

When he was quizzed on the legality of the order of the President to shoot ballot snatchers at sight. Professor Yakubu Mahmoud had this to say;

“The position of the commission is that all violators of the Electoral Act should be punished according to the provisions of the Electoral Act,” he said.

He also assured the Audience that contrary to reports INEC’s head of logistics was working in his office and not arrested has it was reported.

“No commissioner of INEC was picked by DSS. No commissioner’s house was raided. The commissioner they are talking about is now (Tuesday) in his office working at the commission’s headquarters.”

Tags

buharielectioninec

You may also like

”The way Atiku is eager to sell NNPC. It’s like the man has already collected advance payment.” – Nigerians Say Following Atiku’s Insistence On Privatising NNPC If Elected President

What will happen if Atiku gets the chance to sell NNPC – Nigerians

Here Is What Nigerians Are Saying After News Broke Out That Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Has Resigned

Army disowns trending video of alleged officers torturing civilian man(Video)

(Video)I haven’t resigned – Osinbajo

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 2ist February

Video: Vote out Buhari on Saturday, Atiku to Nigerians

#ELECTION2019: WE ARE READY FOR THE POLLS – INEC CHAIRMAN

I Am Not Impressed By Money, Social Status Or Job Title – Toyin Abraham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *