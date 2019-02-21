RESPECT THE LAWS OF THE LAND, INEC CHAIRMAN TELLS BUHARI

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Yakubu Mahmoud on Tuesday, while addressing stakeholders at the National Election Collation Centre in Abuja, informed the audience that election offenders can only be punished as provided for in the Electoral Acts of Nigeria.

When he was quizzed on the legality of the order of the President to shoot ballot snatchers at sight. Professor Yakubu Mahmoud had this to say;

“The position of the commission is that all violators of the Electoral Act should be punished according to the provisions of the Electoral Act,” he said.

He also assured the Audience that contrary to reports INEC’s head of logistics was working in his office and not arrested has it was reported.