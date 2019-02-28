Revealed!!! How Amaechi used the army to rig elections in Rivers – Wike

Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has accused the former governor of the state and minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, of collaborating with the army to manipulate the outcome of the just concluded presidential and national assembly elections.

In a statement signed by Simon Nwakudu, Special Assistant to Governor Wike, on electronic media to governor, the army was also accused of being a ‘judge in their own cause ‘ – and revealed how they arrested officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and carted away election materials.

See statement

When the soldiers arrested the Rivers State Commissioner of Urban Development and Physical Planning, Dr Reason Onya for being among the approved PDP agents to escort materials, the Commissioner called me.

I requested to speak with the Officer to demand the release of Onya who was on legal electoral function for the PDP. The officer who declined talking, called back later and I informed him that Onya was on a legal assignment.

The mischievous press briefing by the 6 Division is tantamount to a coup against a constituted authority.

In my capacity as Governor, I spoke with about 10 different officers when PDP official agents raised concerns.

The Army cannot be a judge in their matter. You cannot parade officials on legal Electoral duties. You cannot change the narrative. They have violated all known laws.

Mrs Mary Efeture Imawuya INEC Electoral Officer of Ikwerre LGA, INEC Electoral Officer for Emohua Local Government Area, Kenneth Etah and INEC Electoral Officer of Okrika Local Government.

Area of Rivers State, Mr Leo Okon who addressed the Rivers East Senatorial District Collation Centre at Elekahia were unequivocal in their indictments of the soldiers and their criminal activities during the elections.

The major problem they should defend is the INEC Officers who declared that the soldiers of the Nigerian Army abducted them , carted away materials and concocted results.

It was the soldiers and the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi who abducted the Electoral Officer of Ikwerre LGA and compelled her to write results.