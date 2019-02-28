Revealed!!! How APC members collected dollars from Atiku, yet voted Buhari

National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has narrated how his party men collected dollars from former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, before the 2015 presidential election.

Speaking on Thursday during a world press conference, Oshiomhole said even after collecting Atiku’s dollars, the men still ended up giving the party’s ticket to Muhammadu Buhari, who later won the election.

The former Edo state governor during the press conference, which came just a day after the one called by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, on Wednesday, bashed Atiku from moving from party to party, since 2007.

“He joined us in Lagos, rolled out the dollars, and President Muhammadu Buhari had to say to APC people, myself inclusive: ‘I have no dollars to give. I do not have Intel or Itel [sic]; I do not have foreign account, and even if I have I will not give. All I offer is all my heart.

“The APC guys who couldn’t resist Atiku’s dollars collected those dollars, and voted for Buhari as our candidate.”