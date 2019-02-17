Revealed!!! How Buhari, APC have been working to sabotage elections

The Peoples Democratic Party,PDP says fresh facts have emerged that President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC have been actively involved in sabotaging the 2019 presidential elections.

The opposition party in a Sunday statement alleged that an official of the Independent National Electoral Commissione, INEC, “Amina Zakari and others played a pivotal role in assisting the APC and Buhari Presidency.”

PDP also stated they have it on good authority that APC,”hired a team of data hackers corrupted the voters register.”

Read full statement below

The PDP wishes to alert Nigerians that contrary to simulated stance by the Buhari Presidency and the factional National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, fresh facts have confirmed that, the FG and the APC have been sabotaging INEC

The Buhari Presidency and the APC have been sabotaging the INEC in a well-orchestrated plot to engineer a staggered presidential election.

Nigerians will recall that the PDP had vehemently protested the continued retention of Buhari’s relation, Mrs. Amina Zakari, in INEC. We have been reliably informed that the same Amina Zakari and others played a pivotal role in assisting the APC and Buhari Presidency

The reason for this is that President Buhari is determined to have a staggered election where he can use security agencies to subvert the will of the people at the polls.

We also have details of how a hired a team of data hackers corrupted the voters register, with a view to cause mass confusion and voters suppression on the election day.

Nigerians would have been shocked that many registered voters in possession of their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) would have arrived their polling centers on election day, only to discover to their amazement that their names have disappeared from the register in their units.

Intelligence available to us further details how agents of the Buhari Presidency infiltrated the distribution system and ensured that sensitive election materials do not arrive at the designated locations, with the views to stall elections in several states of the federation

This is in addition to deliberate swapping of sensitive election materials between different states and LGAs so as to muddle up the process a d stall election in affected areas. In some of states like Edo, sensitive materials did not arrive at their designated points on APC interruption.

The PDP urges Nigerians to continue to be alert in resisting the APC and the Buhari Presidency and their plot to sabotage our elections.

Our promise to Nigerians is that we will continue to stand with the people in exposing APC’s rigging plots and stopping them from creating more havoc and destruction of our democratic process.