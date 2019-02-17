Revealed!!! how Lai Mohammed betrayed Saraki

A former Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity to ex President, Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe has revealed how Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed betrayed senate President, Bukola Saraki.

In a very length post via Facebook on Sunday, revealed how Lai Mohammed got his ministerial position under President Muhammadu Buhari’s government – Why it is such a shame that Mr Mohammed is now fighting Mr Saraki.

He wrote:

How Lai Mohammed betrayed Saraki.

Prior to the establishment of the PMB govt, certain agreements were reached with Principal stakeholders. Saraki was among the major stakeholders, haven being the single individual that raised the highest donation to the Buhari/Apc campaign. Far in excess of asiwaju Tinubu or amechi or anyone for that matter.

Saraki was promised the post of Senate President and 2 ministerial slots.

After May 29th Pmb called Saraki and apologised that he can only have one ministerial slot instead of the 2 previously agreed. Saraki most reluctantly but in deference to the President conceeded.

Shortly afterwards the president requested for another political favour from saraki. This time he wanted Saraki’s consent to use the remaining one ministerial slot allocated to him ( saraki) to appoint Lai Mohammed as minister. This was a gruelsome blow to saraki who questioned why the President could not ask Asiwaju to accomodate Lai Mohammed in his own slot. The President confirmed to saraki that Asiwaju had blatantly refused to do so. A thoroughly perplexed saraki could only plead with the president to allow him go ack home in kwara and find the best way to break this heart shattering news to members of his political family in kwara.

It was an unimaginable s scenario. It took more than sagacity and political dexterity for the request of the president to be accepted .But for Grace and very long lasting bonded relationship for the saraki camp not to break up for this singular development.

Lai Mohammed was summoned by the elders of the group including alhaji Baraje and fmr governor Shabazz lafiaji and others.

Lai Mohammed wept profusely, severally rolling on bare floor and swearing on every sacred institutions and objects of faith.

The elders told him point blank that they do not trust him but they were doing this for God, the President and interest of their leader buki saraki.

TODAY LAI MOHAMMED IS THE LEADER OF A MOVEMENT PLANNING YO UNSEAT SARAKI AND DESTROY HIM POLITICALLY.

GOD ALMIGHTY IS NOT A REWARDER OF EVIL DOOERS.