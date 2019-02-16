RMD gives update on the health of actor Victor Olaotan

Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo has taken to social media to give an update on the health of fellow actor Victor Olaotan.

Recall a while back, news broke that Olaotan had been bedridden following a ghastly car accident he was involved.

Billionaire Femi Otedola agreed to help Olaotan and now RMD is revealing that thousands of dollars has already been released for Olaotan’s treatment.

Valentine has come and gone for many but for me I am still overwhelmed by the best valentine gift yet, a text from a man who has in a short space of time become friend and brother @femiotedolaconfirming that he has released just a little less than $100,000 (USD) for the commencement of the treatment of my brother and friend Victor Olaotan. I just wanted to share this here not to flatter Femi but to reiterate that you are what you do not what you say you will do.

Thank you my brother @femiotedola for proving that you are a man of your words. God bless you.F

//www.instagram.com/embed.js