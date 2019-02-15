Entertainment, Trending, Uncategorized

RMD reveals the best gift he got for Valentine

Veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo(RMD) has said that his best Valentine gift was given to him by billionaire businessman Femi Otedola.

RMD shared via Instagram on Friday, how his billionaire  friend has dished out almost $100,000 for the treatment of his friend, Victor Olaotan.

He wrote that he shared the gift with his followers not to flatter Mr Otedola but to thank him for being a man of his word.

His words:

lentine has come and gone for many but for me I am still overwhelmed by the best valentine gift yet, a text from a man who has in a short space of time become friend and brother @femiotedola confirming that he has released just a little less than $100,000 (USD) for the commencement of the treatment of my brother and friend Victor Olaotan. I just wanted to share this here not to flatter Femi but to reiterate that you are what you do not what you say you will do.

Thank you my brother @femiotedola for proving that you are a man of your words. God bless you.

