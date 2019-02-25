Rochas Okorocha allegedly threatening to execute Imo returning officer if…

Reports have emerged online, wherein Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state, has been accused of threatening to execute the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s Returning Officer(RO) for the state, if he’s not declared winner.

Okorocha had contested the National Assembly elections on Saturday, with hopes to go to senate on leaving office as governor.

However, according to the reports, Okorocha’s senate bid is under threat, having failed to convince voters to vote for him – and results coming from Imo, aren’t looking good on him – hence, it has been alleged that the governor is holding the RO to declare him winner or face death.

See reactions

Rochas has declared a death sentence on the REC of IMO. He threatened that if the result is not released with his interest favored in 30minutes the REC is a deadman. There are over a 100 Thugs at the collation Centre as we speak and the Police commissioner has capitulated. — SEGA L’evellieur®🚨 (@segalink) February 25, 2019

IGP , your police commissioner in Imo is holding Professor Ibeabuchi hostage under the orders of Gov Rochas and has given him 30 minutes to pronounce Rochas as winner in Orlu. He is providing Cover for over 500 thugs. If anything happens to them the world knows where to look. — Mazi Chima Amadi Ph.D (@AMADICHIMA) February 25, 2019

It is a real shame what politicians are turning the electoral process to. I just hope what I'm hearing Rochas is trying to do in Imo isn't true. If you constantly boast of being so popular, why not let the people determine how popular you really are? — ChrisBest Oguguo (@chrisogug) February 25, 2019

Rochas the cripple is at it again. 😂😂 till we learn to vote other parties apart from the 2 major parthieves? we will all suffer this bullshit going on in Nigeria. #2019TooBigToRig #AtikuStillWinning — Black is Beautiful😘 (@JayDora_) February 25, 2019

Governor Rochas Okorocha threatening the Returning Officer to either declare him winner or become "a dead man". This is the height of stupidity, @PoliceNG please take note. #2019TooBigToRig — Everest Nwagwu (@EverestNwagwu) February 25, 2019