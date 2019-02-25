Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

Rochas Okorocha allegedly threatening to execute Imo returning officer if…

Reports have emerged online, wherein Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state, has been accused of threatening to execute the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s Returning Officer(RO) for the state, if he’s not declared winner.

Okorocha had contested the National Assembly elections on Saturday, with hopes to go to senate on leaving office as governor.

However, according to the reports, Okorocha’s senate bid is under threat, having failed to convince voters to vote for him – and results coming from Imo, aren’t looking good on him – hence, it has been alleged that the governor is holding the RO to declare him winner or face death.

See reactions

 

You may also like

”The God of Yinka Ayefele has answered Ajimobi” – Reno Omokri

#NigeriaDecides: You better think again, if you think Saraki has lost

”Our Party Leaders Didn’t Do Well In South West” – Buhari’s Aide

‘He might end up becoming senate president’ Nigerians reacts to Melaye’s victory

#Nigeria Decides: “A Case of Bush meat Catching the Hunter” – Watch Video of Police Officer Arrested by Civilians in Bayelsa

Breaking!!! Another ‘Uba’ Flogs The Uba Brothers, Chris Uba And Andy Uba, To Emerge As Anambra South Senator Elect

Amazing!!! See Dino Melaye Showing Of His ”Shaku Shaku” Dance Step After Winning Kogi West Senatorial Election(Pictures)

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 25th February

Amosun Wins in Ogun Central

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *