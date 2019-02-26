Football, Sports, Trending

Rodgers Replaces Claude Puel As Leicester Boss

Brendan Rodgers. 

Scottish Champions manager Brendan Rodgers is in talks with Leicester to replace empty managers seat of the club.

Celtic Football Club has revealed on Tuesday that it has granted its boss permission to talk to Club.

Rodgers has worked in the Premier League before for Swansea and Liverpool and might be looking at a possible return to the more competitive surrounds of the English premier league.

Celtic is a very big club, arguably bigger than Leicester but the Premier League is definitely more competitive than the Scottish League.

Brendan might take over the Blues today in their home match against Brighton Hove Albion.

