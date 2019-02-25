Saraki debunks claims he called Oloriegbe to congratulate him

Senate President Bukola Saraki has denied calling Ibrahim Oloriegbe of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who snatched his reelection bid to congratulate him.

Saraki was defeated in the four local governments in his district(Ilorin South, Ilorin West, Ilorin East and Asa) by Oloriegbe at the elections that held on Saturday.

Oloriegbe polled a total of 72,277 votes to clinch the Kwara Central Senatorial Ticket while Saraki polled 38,919 votes – meaning he(Saraki) will not be returning to the Red Chambers.

Yusuph Olaniyonu, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Senate President, debunked the reports , saying: “The public should disregard any fictitious statements being issued and shared on WhatsApp by the PDP in Kwara. Our position on the election will be communicated later today.

“In the interim, the APC should stop issuing statements congratulating itself and ascribing it to our camp.”