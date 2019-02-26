Saraki finally breaks silence on defeat at the polls

Senate President Bukola Saraki has finally broken his silence his unprecedented defeat in last Saturday’s election.

Saraki, who lost his reelection bid to Ibrahim Oloriegbe, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has wished the people of the state well.

In a statement on Tuesday, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki’s aide on media said he(Saraki) holds no grudges against all those thay won the elections but wishes them all the best.

His words: “Whatever the final outcome of the election, I wish the candidates that have emerged all the best in their attempts to serve our people.”

“It is my prayers that the good people of Kwara State will always have the best from any government both at state and federal levels.

“As a product of a family and a political structure that is, from its foundation, devoted to the service and development of our state and its people, it is my wish that our people will always have a good deal at all times.

“The new development will even provide the people the opportunity to compare and contrast. After all, the people who have emerged from last Saturday’s election are not my enemies. They are fellow Kwarans.”

“Therefore, I enjoin our people to come out en mass on election day and vote for them. I am going to work with our party leaders to further sell the PDP candidates to the general public,” he said.

“I thank all Nigerians for their goodwill and to enjoin all of us that as we patiently await the outcome of the presidential election, we pray for peace, unity and genuine development in our country.

“It is also our prayers that at all times, the wish of the people will always prevail in the choice of the leadership and the electorate will always enjoy the benefit of good governance.”