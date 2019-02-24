”SARAKI LOST ALL THE 16 LGS IN KWARA STATE,Saraki is now Politically dead & buried” Nigerians Say As They Celebrate APC Lead

Nigerians have taken to social media to celebrate ”unconfirmed” results that the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) is currently leading in Kwara State(Both Presidential Election and National Assembly).

While the authenticity of the results making rounds on social media is yet to get a confirmation from the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), Nigerians are already saying ”Kwara has been liberated from Saraki’s 20 years grip”.

Reactions:

Omo this Kwara thing is fatality o. 16-0 abi what am I hearing? — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) February 23, 2019

It’s official:

SARAKI LOST ALL THE 16 LGS IN KWARA STATE Saraki is now Politically dead & buried

#Otoge — abuskiiy007 (@abuskiiy0007) February 24, 2019

Otoge votes in Kwara will shock Nigerians when they wake up. — Ọlákúnlé Abíọ́lá Sómóyè (@MrSomoye) February 24, 2019