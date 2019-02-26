Entertainment, Trending, Uncategorized

Bobrisky gives a rude fan Uppercut on Instagram

Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky is not to be disrespected.

Following a post about the gifts he just got from his bae, Bob added that to appreciate him, he will “suck that man D*** till he cum when am back to Nigeria.”

A follower cautioned Bobrisky, saying: “Bobrisky nor get shame.”

And the crossdresser replied:

get Shame because I said I want to suck good dick? Are u shy of fucking dick or you will tell me you are a virgin. You that look old now ?! I wonder how many dick for don enter that your gate

