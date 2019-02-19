See 7 Strong Points Atiku Made During PDP NEC Meeting Today

Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has made a series of electioneering points ahead of the forthcoming presidential poll scheduled for February 23rd.

He made these remarks during PDP National Executive council(NEC) meeting which held today, February 23rd, at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja. He then went ahead to share the points he made at the meeting with his followers via his twitter handle.

The former vice president in his address said among other things that he would win the forthcoming election by a landslide victory.

What he said:

I find it necessary to, firstly, pay tribute to every member of our great party, and our long-suffering people who directly bear the costs of the cancellation of the first phase of our general elections that was to commence on February 16th, 2019. #PDPNECMeeting pic.twitter.com/HoXho3AQwV — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) February 19, 2019

So, let me reassure you my friends: we are going to win these elections. And to our long-suffering citizens, I say do not despair, our time is now, and together we shall reshape the destiny of our beloved country. #PDPNECMeeting — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) February 19, 2019

Together we can make Nigeria work again

God bless you and God bless Nigeria. #PDPNECMeeting #LetsGetNigeriaWorkingAgain — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) February 19, 2019