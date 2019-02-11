Entertainment, Trending

See How Annie Idibia Celebrated Her 4 Million Reach On Instagram Despite Rumour Of A Crack In Her Marriage

Annie Idibia, Tuface Idibia

Despite the rumour that all is not well between  model, Annie Idibia, and her long time lover, Tuface Idibia, that didn’t stop the beautiful mother of two from celebrating her 4 millions followers on Instagram with a lovely photo shoot.

The beautiful model while taking to her Instagram today said her heart is full of  gratitude.

Picture:

What she said:

 

Tags

Annie Idibiatuface idibia

You may also like

Flying Eagles Crash Out Of AFCON 2019 – See What Nigerians Are Saying

#PeaceAccord# – Atiku Makes 9 Strong Political Point

Awwww! Checkout this adorable photo of Davido and his daughter Imade

I am not dead _ Canadian singer Avril Lavigne cries out

Yoruba actress Bukola Adeeyo welcomes second baby

February 16th: See Atiku’s biggest appeal to Buhari

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian slammed with a $100 million lawsuit over her Kimoji app

Honor her, she deserved that award – Lady Gaga defends Cardi B on her Grammy win

Sweep Buhari out on Saturday, Omokri reacts to warrant to arrest Onnoghen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *